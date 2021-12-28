Taiwan aims to develop one-stop MaaS app

Taiwan is promoting the development of Mobility as a Service (MaaS). Earlier in 2021, the Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC) authorized a MaaS plan for four counties and cities in Taiwan including Kaohsiung City, Taichung City, Penghu County and Taitung County. MaaS plans already in place in Taiwan include the MeN Go plan in Kaohsuing City, the NT$1280 All Pass in Taipei City and New Taipei City, and the MOTC-developed UMAJI App.

Meng-Fen Wu, the chief consultant of the Taiwan Telematics Industry Association (TTIA), said the core of MaaS is to integrate public transportation, mass transportation and shared transportation to create a more convenient mobile environment. The ticket packages currently offered by the MOTC are only the first step. For Taiwan to truly achieve integration of mobile services across fields, government departments and public and private sectors, there is still a long way to go, said Wu.

Wu believes figuring out how to integrate the three Ps (PPP) - people, public (government) and private (enterprises) - is the key to developing MaaS in a city or country. First, the people must have a need for it. Second, the government must push regulations and guide construction. Then enterprises should participate and create a business model for it. Together, the three create an ecosystem that makes it possible for a MaaS platform to truly operate.

Ronald Wu of HwaCom Systems pointed out that electric vehicles (EV), autonomous vehicles (AV), and connected vehicles (CV) will promote the development of the sharing economy, which is the most important component of MaaS.

For example, when the UK began developing EVs in 2013, it used PPP to promote its policy. Business and energy departments in the UK invested GBP500 million (US$671.85 million) into the auto industry to promote the development of EVs. At the same time, the UK's Department of Transport invested GBP200 million to establish the Center for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV). In 2018, it also issued a document on future transportation showing that the government plans to use electrification, automation, connectivity, digitalization and sharing to develop future cities and transportation.

MaaS and CVs are interconnected, as CVs are a part of MaaS. Wu said people, cars and roads - the three major elements of Vehicle to Everything (V2X) - and CVs are part of future smart transportation and smart cities. Only when the infrastructure has been extended can smart transportation, smart cities and logistics networks come together to create V2X and improve MaaS.

Wu pointed out that the UK government plans use proof of concept (PoC), proof of service (PoS) and proof of business (PoB) to ensure the effectiveness of PPP cooperation for EVs, AVs, CVs and MaaS. Ultimately, it will establish a company that provides MaaS services and will integrate across departments, fields and public and private sectors. Wu said MaaS will still rely on private companies to build an integrated platform, allowing business models to grow over time.

In addition to software and hardware infrastructure not yet being in place, the biggest obstacle to MaaS development in Taiwan is that related parties are unwilling to give up profit, be charged service fees during the integration process, or create cheaper packages, all of which would affect their revenue. Additionally, cross-platform data integration and payment flow connection are also big problems.

Wu pointed out that to complete a trip from northern to southern Taiwan using only one app, all various transportation units would need to be integrated, which would be relatively difficult, not to mention if private car rental companies and car share services were to also participate.

The reality is, a one-stop MaaS app will not be implemented until it can find a business model different from enterprise profitability that creates incentives the industry must invest in. For example, advertisements and big data applications can be part of the business model. The participating companies would only need to pay if they wanted to place ads or use microtargeting on the platform, otherwise, participation would be free. At the same time, the "platform" model could be used to provide companies with more options and exposure to business opportunities.

Wu believes while promoting MaaS, who will receive the money is one of the most important issues. If indirect data can be used, a third party could bear the revenue and create a mutually beneficial situation, creating a win-win for PPP.

MaaS development is like the development of AVs, it is different at every level, according to Meng-fen Wu. To truly reach the L5 category, in addition to EVs, AVs, CVs and infrastructure being ready, the government and enterprises must also be involved. The MOTC would be responsible for pushing compliance with regulations and standards, while enterprises would promote business model development and provide users with a good service experience. By doing so, a one-stop transportation MaaS could be created.

Based on all of this, it is possible to develop a flexible MaaS. If Taiwan can create a one-stop MaaS app accepted by the entire nation, in the future it could go a step further to promote a transnational service. Recently, at the MaaS Global Forum organized by the MOTC Institute of Transportation, Hugues Chataing, manager of Japan-based Odakyu Electric Railway, said in the future Odakyu MaaS would be willing to connect with Taiwan's system to provide transnational MaaS opportunities.