    USI starts production at new plant in Vietnam
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: Company

    Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) has started production at a new plant in Vietnam, with the facility to focus on manufacturing SiP (system in package) modules for wearables initially, according to the company.

    Production started in late July after completion of the first-phase construction of the plant, which is located in the Deep C industrial zone in the city of Haiphong, and is USI's first manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia.

    USI said the plant's production of SiP modules for wearable products has received certification.

    The Vietnam plant is expected to reach full capacity in 2022 with an annual output of more than 10 million modules and create approximately 1,700 jobs for local residents, the company said.

    USI said the Vietnam site, with part of the land yet to be developed, will also develop other EMS, ODM and JDM services based on clients' needs.

    USI is a leading ODM and EMS provider. With parent company Taiwan-based ASE Technology Holding's advanced technologies, USI is able to provide diverse wireless products, car electronics, and computers. USI has sales networks across the North America, Europe, and Asia and manufacturing facilities in China, Mexico, and Poland.

    Deep C is a development project backed by a Belgian developer and operator in Vietnam with five industrial zones taking up 3,400 hectares in total.

