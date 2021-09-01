China, Vietnam see high coverage of mobile payment

Mobile payment services are more commonly used in Asian countries than in other regions in the world. According to Statista's digital market outlook report, China has the highest percentage of mobile payment users in its total population - about 500 million users.

The second and the third are South Korea and Vietnam, according to VNA. Mobile payment services are used in physical shops, restaurants, and online stores.

China sees about 39.5% of its total population accustomed to using mobile payment services, while South Korea has 29.9% and Vietnam 29.1%. China's Alipay and WeChat Pay are widely adopted by multiple platforms and millions of stores in China, including conventional markets. Credit cards and cash are almost discarded completely.

China's total amount of mobile transactions per household per year, however, stays far behind than that of the US, the UK, Norway, and Italy. According to Statista's projections, each Chinese user pays an average of US$2,300 via apps in the year of 2021, while British pays US$7,000 and American US$8,000.