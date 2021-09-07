Midrange notebooks selling well in Vietnam

In Vietnam, midrange notebooks priced at VND15-20 million (US$658-878) have been selling due to sharply growing demand for notebooks used in remote work, learning and gaming.

To cope the coronavirus pandemic, many local governments in Vietnam have imposed lockdowns since April 2021, sharply boosting stay-at-home needs.

Sales of midrange notebooks in Vietnam in August 2021 hiked 70% on month and 200% on year, according to Vietnam Express. FPT Shop, a large consumer electronics retail chain in Vietnam, saw its August notebook sales increase 30% sequentially and 100% on year. CellphoneS and other large retail chains also had August notebook sales growing 50% on year.

But sales volume for sub-VND15 million notebooks in August declined about 50% sequentially but increased 10% on year.