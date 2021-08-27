中文網
    Samsung brings PIM technology to wider applications
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Samsung Electronics has showcased its latest advancements with processing-in-memory (PIM) technology, including the successful integration of its PIM-enabled high bandwidth memory (HBM-PIM) into a commercialized accelerator system, and broadened PIM applications to embrace DRAM modules and mobile memory.

    In February, Samsung introduced the industry's first HBM-PIM (Aquabolt-XL), which incorporates the AI processing function into Samsung's HBM2 Aquabolt, to enhance high-speed data processing in supercomputers and AI applications. The HBM-PIM has since been tested in the Xilinx Virtex Ultrascale+ (Alveo) AI accelerator, where it delivered an almost 2.5X system performance gain as well as more than a 60% cut in energy consumption.

    Samsung also introduced DRAM modules powered by PIM technology. The Acceleration DIMM (AXDIMM) brings processing to the DRAM module itself, minimizing large data movement between the CPU and DRAM to boost the energy efficiency of AI accelerator systems. Currently being tested on customer servers, the AXDIMM can offer approximately twice the performance in AI-based recommendation applications and a 40% decrease in system-wide energy usage, Samsung claimed.

    Samsung's LPDDR5-PIM mobile memory technology can provide independent AI capabilities without data center connectivity, the company indicated. Simulation tests have shown that the LPDDR5-PIM can more than double performance while reducing energy usage by over 60% when used in applications such as voice recognition, translation and chatbot.

    In addition, Samsung plans to expand its AI memory portfolio by working with other industry leaders to complete standardization of the PIM platform in the first half of 2022. The company will also continue to foster a highly robust PIM ecosystem in assuring wide applicability across the memory market.

