Xiaomi sets up EV business

Xiaomi has set up its electric vehicle (EV) business and completed company registration in China on September 1 with a registered capital of CNY10 billion (US$1.55 billion).

The registration came shortly after Xiaomi's announcement to acquire the self-driving technology developer DeepMotion. Xiaomi first revealed its plans to make EVs at the end of this March.

Based on its solid foundation in the mobile phone and IoT ecosystem, Xiaomi is expected to go major in manufacturing PCs and EVs. The car supply chain, however, is completely different than the ICT supply chain. Product certification in the car supply chain is much longer and more complex. The car's safety and branding are more important to consumers than price.

The EV business has recruited 300 employees and the team has started doing research on the market and the global EV supply chain.