中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 2, 2021
    18:03
    mostly clear
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    Xiaomi sets up EV business
    Max Wang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Xiaomi has set up its electric vehicle (EV) business and completed company registration in China on September 1 with a registered capital of CNY10 billion (US$1.55 billion).

    The registration came shortly after Xiaomi's announcement to acquire the self-driving technology developer DeepMotion. Xiaomi first revealed its plans to make EVs at the end of this March.

    Based on its solid foundation in the mobile phone and IoT ecosystem, Xiaomi is expected to go major in manufacturing PCs and EVs. The car supply chain, however, is completely different than the ICT supply chain. Product certification in the car supply chain is much longer and more complex. The car's safety and branding are more important to consumers than price.

    The EV business has recruited 300 employees and the team has started doing research on the market and the global EV supply chain.

    Categories
    EV Green energy Mobile devices
    Tags
    automotive business China Xiaomi
    Related stories
    Sep 2
    Bharat Forge ventures into EV business
    Sep 1
    Downward pressure on pricing drives momentum in wearables, says IDC
    Aug 31
    Honor becomes 3rd-largest handset brand in China
    Aug 23
    Handset vendors see sales challenges in 4G/5G transition
    Aug 23
    China smartphone vendors step up pace of 4G chip orders, say sources
    Aug 23
    Dixon and Rexxam team up to produce PCB in India
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 2, 09:06
    MSI and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP eSport join forces in endless quest for ultimate performance and precise control
    Tuesday 31 August 2021
    GUC announces ultra-high bandwidth and power efficient die-to-die (GLink 2.0) total solution
    Monday 30 August 2021
    Shaping the future in 5G era, SINTRONES on-line event addressing intelligent transportation solutions
    Monday 30 August 2021
    NATEA and TTA SV to hold pitchoff event on September 9-10
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China-based AI speech recognition algorithm companies to develop own chips, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research