Xiaomi unveils concept smart glasses

China-based Xiaomi has unveiled a pair of concept smart glasses featuring microLED micro-display matched with optical waveguide technology and weight of only 51g.

As many as 497 components, including miniature sensors and communication modules, are integrated into the smart glasses. A 0.13-inch monochrome microLED display inside the frame of the glasses is matched with optical waveguide technology that refracts light at 180 degrees to transmit light beams from the display to human eyes through microscopic structure of an optical waveguide lens. The smart glasses can reach peak brightness of 20,000nits.

Unlike Ray-Ban Stories - smart glasses jointly launched by Facebook and Ray-Ban which are actually a secondary screen of a smartphone - the smart glasses can provide additional functions including display of notification and navigation, call making, photo taking and translation of text via being independently operated.

The microLED display solution is reportedly developed by China-based Jade Bird Display (JBD) which is engaged in R&D of micro LED displays of below 0.5-inch for use in AR, MR and head-mounted devices.

Production using optical waveguide technology is costly and yield rates are quite low, industry sources noted, adding that the market of consumer electronics is difficult to accept sales prices for monochrome devices.

Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute is developing panchromatic microLED head-mounted AR devices and will be poised for production in 2022, with such devices expected to be launched as soon as the end of the year, the sources indicated.