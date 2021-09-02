Lightweight NEVs to create new business opportunities

Global demand for carbon reduction has led to the rapid growth of new energy vehicles (NEV). However, major auto manufacturers are not just focused on the R&D of electrical power systems; they are also looking into materials to reduce car weight and extend its endurance.

Demand for applications and processing of electric vehicle (EV) related materials will become increasingly important in the future, and is expected to create new business opportunities.

To increase the endurance level of EVs, not only does the power system need to be optimized, but the vehicle structure must also be taken into account.

Vehicle weight reduction is not a new concept and has been a goal of major auto manufacturers since the fuel era. To create lighter vehicles, new manufacturing methods and a change in production materials must be adopted for future automobiles.

Currently, aluminum alloy is the most used material to reduce vehicle weight. In general, aluminum car frames are 30% to 40% lighter than steel frames.

The beneficial properties of aluminum alloy, such as its lightweight, recyclability, easy surface treatment, and easy forming, have made it one of the most ideal materials for reducing vehicle weight.

Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) recently announced that it has launched a strategic alliance with Innovation Metal, China's largest aluminum alloy R&D and manufacturing company. Both companies will set out to transform and upgrade the metal industry, and then explore the business opportunities of aluminum alloy materials in NEVs.

Innovation Metal has been in the aluminum manufacturing and metal processing industry for nearly 20 years. Fii will use its experience in lighthouse factories to assist in the innovation of new metals and push for industry transformation, which includes cooperating with green manufacturing, the aluminum raw material industry chain, and the green supply chain.

In the future, both parties will use their market resources to get into fields related to the aluminum circular economy and carbon-neutral technology, and actively explore opportunities for more applications in emerging commodities.

Although aluminum alloy has the advantage of being lightweight, it also increases the technical difficulty of processing due to its low density and high strength. For this reason, Taiwan-based China Steel (CSC) together with the Metal Industries Research and Development Center previously took the lead in establishing an aluminum alloy forming technology demonstration production line.

This technology replaces the traditional cold-press manufacturing process with thermoforming technology. It also removes stamping parts that were easily broken and solves the problem of difficult-to-control size precision. This technology can be applied to EVs, aerospace, and rail vehicles.

The use of aluminum alloy in lightweight car bodies has also created opportunities for cross-industry integration.

Aerospace Industrial Development (AIDC), a major aerospace manufacturer in Taiwan, is working with Tangeng Advanced Vehicles to develop Taiwan's first aluminum alloy body electric bus.

AIDC has been in the aviation composite technology industry for 50 years and has abundant experience in the design, production, and manufacturing of lightweight materials. The company has applied its knowledge and experience to the development of electric buses and will shift its aviation technology to the private sector.

The changes and demands brought on by NEVs have created a sort of domino effect. Many business opportunities will be created from the use of aluminum alloy in EVs. The machine tool industry may see a rising demand for new manufacturing equipment. Peripheral industries, like tool management, may also benefit.