Taiwan PCB makers set to embrace lucrative EV applications

Tesla's pioneering role in the EV sector has brought a good start to the entire supply chain, and European automakers are also set to start mass EV production in the near future amid increasingly sound EV infrastructure facilities, enabling Taiwan PCB makers to embrace the immense business opportunities from EV applications, according to industry sources.

The sales ratio for EVs in the global car market is still not high, but PCB makers and other supply chain partners have acknowledged that high gross margins of their offerings for EVs have gradually helped improve their overall profitability for automotive electronics applications.

Tesla and other EV startups have moved to design and develop key components on their own, directly inviting PCB makers to join the R&D process. This will allow the PCB partners to deepen their presence in the EV market, the sources said.

As the bellwether of the EV market, Tesla is now the largest absorber of EV-use PCB shipments from its partners. The vendor is ramping up its annual production from one million units to 3-4 million units, including rollouts from its plant in Shanghai, China, after its plants in Texas and Berlin fully come online, the sources said, adding that its demand for PCB and other components will grow exponentially.

Meanwhile, European automakers are also gearing up development and production of EVs as countries there are launching strict restrictions on oil-fueled cars while accelerating construction of EV-related infrastructure facilities including charging stations. This will also bring new business opportunities for Taiwan's automotive PCB makers, who have sustained close ties with automotive supply chains in Europe.

To cash in on the great market potentials, automotive PCB makers are keenly developing thick copper boards for power transmission and storage systems, high-frequency boards for automotive network transmission applications, HDI boards supporting core computing at ADAS systems, and sensor-use boards, the sources said.