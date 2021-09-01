中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 1, 2021
    17:15
    clear
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    CCI expects 5G smartphones to drive vapor chamber demand
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Overall vapor chamber (VC) demand for handsets has been a disappointment thus far this year, according to Junichi Nagai, chairman for cooling module firm Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology (CCI), who expects demand to pick up driven by the upcoming roll-outs of new 5G models.

    The penetration rate of 5G smartphones was far weaker than expected in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in most smartphone brands turning conservative about adopting new technologies for their new devices.

    However, Nidec CCI is still optimistic about related demand and expects VC to become a critical component for future smartphones, said Nagai.

    Nagai pointed out that the company's smartphone brand clients are currently developing new products and will have demand for heat dissipation modules similar to that prior to the pandemic.

    Although Samsung Electronics has turned to adopt graphite sheets for its new smartphones for 2021 to control its costs amid weak end demand for smartphones, the Korea-based brand has been said to be mulling using VCs for its new smartphones for 2022, some market observers noted.

    However, cooling modules makers have not seen any solid orders for VCs from Samsung so far, the market observers added.

    In addition to smartphones, Nidec CCI is also positive about the business opportunities from 5G base stations, game consoles and gaming notebooks and expects these product lines to drive up its revenues in the second half, Nagai said.

    Nidec CCI's new plant in Vietnam has finished the first-phase construction and will begin contributing revenues in the second half. The company expects revenues from the Vietnam plant to account for 20-30% of its overall amount in 2022, with the production line mainly used to supply cooling modules to non-China clients. The company's supply to Chinese clients will continue to be handled by its factories in China, Nagai added.

    Nidec CCI reported net profits of NT$222 million (US$7.94 million) for the first half, down 29.97% on year, due mainly to increased costs from materials such as copper, logistics, components and currency exchange.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices
    Tags
    5G chairman Chaun-Choung Technology China component cooling cooling module demand Samsung Samsung Electronics smartphone vapor chamber Vietnam
    Companies
    Chaun-Choung Technology
    Related stories
    Jul 15
    Notebook component makers see customers raise order pull-ins in 3Q21
    Jul 13
    Notebook component suppliers turn cautious due to market uncertainties in 2H21
    Jul 9
    Samsung reportedly reconsidering smartphones with vapor chambers
    Jul 6
    Cooling module makers optimistic about demand for notebooks, servers
    Related topics
    5G
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 31, 10:37
    GUC announces ultra-high bandwidth and power efficient die-to-die (GLink 2.0) total solution
    Monday 30 August 2021
    Shaping the future in 5G era, SINTRONES on-line event addressing intelligent transportation solutions
    Monday 30 August 2021
    NATEA and TTA SV to hold pitchoff event on September 9-10
    Friday 27 August 2021
    SilTerra unveils new technology for automotive application ICs
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China-based AI speech recognition algorithm companies to develop own chips, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research