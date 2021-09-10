Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry

Digitimes Research, on August 25, hosted an industrial trend forum covering the latest topics of the communication industry such as 5G smartphones and telecom network infrastructure to assist Taiwanese vendors to get hold of the newest trends of the industry.

Digitimes Research analyst Sean Lin pointed out that 5G smartphones have already become the mainstream of the handset market with related shipments expected to reach as high as 510 million units and a penetration rate of nearly 40% in 2021.

Lacking key applications, most demand for 5G smartphones comes from consumers' regular replacement and only a limited portion of users have purchased a 5G smartphone because of 5G, Lin said.

China remains the largest market in the world for 5G smartphones. In the global smartphone market, Apple and Samsung Electronics are the key pushers of 5G products, while Apple's smartphones will be the main force to boost 5G's penetration rate, Lin noted.

For Open RAN, Digitimes Research analyst Ashely Huang noted that the network architecture has greatly enhanced telecom carriers' willingness to provide networking services in rural areas with low average revenue per user (ARPU).

Initially, Open RAN equipment's business opportunity mainly lies in replacing existing equipment, but in the long term, equipment makers should focus on releasing machines that meet market demand, Huang said.

As for vRAN, Samsung Electronics, which has been devoted to deploying the technology, has already signed contracts with telecom carriers in countries such as the US, New Zealand, and Japan, for supplying its vRAN solutions, noted Huang.

Huang pointed out that there are three major business opportunities in Open RAN. The first is to push its ODM/OEM business and assist server brands in deploying the telecom market. The second is to collaborate with vRAN software developers to cross into the supply chain of telecom carriers. The third is to enter into the supply chain of Dish Network, the fourth largest telecom carrier in the US, as the carrier is planning to offer networking services via Open RAN and will begin related construction in Las Vegas in the third quarter of 2021.

Digitimes Research analyst and research manager Luke Lin provided a keynote about the US' broadband business opportunities and said the US government has planned US$65 billion worth of budget for expanding local broadband infrastructure.

With Chinese equipment suppliers, which mainly target US-based small- to medium-size regional telecom carriers with their entry-level products, being excluded from the budget by Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, local suppliers of fixed network equipment, 4G/5G FWA base stations, satellite network equipment and customer-premises equipment (CPE) are expected to see their sales benefited.

With the US government also set to continue expanding spectrum sharing, demand for networking equipment is also expected to expand from existing telecom carriers to enterprises with the need for a private network.

For the new business opportunities, Sean Lin believes high-speed transmission is only the basis for 5G smartphones, and improvement over existing functionalities that can enhance user experience will still be the key to maintain competitiveness.