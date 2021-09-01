Taiwan could play main role in SpaceX LEO satellites, says Eric Lin, Infinio Capital managing partner

Innovative new business models by SpaceX and Blue Origin have reduced the costs of space tourism and satellite launches, creating a gradual paradigm shift in the new space industry supply chain.

Revenue for the global new space industry is expected to top US$1 trillion by 2040, compared to US$350 billion in 2019, according to a 2020 research report from Morgan Stanley. The biggest opportunity in the short- to mid-term will come from satellite broadband network services, which the report estimates will account for 50% to 70% of the growth in the global space economy.

The launch of LEO satellites for broadband network services is expected to significantly reduce internet costs.

Taiwan, South Korea, and India have already become the three main contenders competing for the launch of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and ground terminals hardware manufacturing, according to Eric Lin, managing partner at Infinio Captial, a venture capital firm based in Los Angeles, Calif.

Taiwan's contribution to new space industry's paradigm shift

Three years ago, Lin connected SpaceX to Taiwan's manufacturing capabilities since Taiwan had strong precision manufacturing abilities and excellent cost management. Although unable to compete with South Korea or India in government resources, Taiwan had the most complete and technologically mature industry supply chain.

"Taiwan has a great ability to keep costs low and solve complex mechanical problems. That is why I recommended SpaceX come to Taiwan for manufacturing of its ground terminals," Lin said.

Taiwan is promoting its National Space Organization while also combining the strengths of its industry, government, and academia. Through the leadership of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Defense Fund, it has established an alliance and technology platform by uniting major industry players and related supply chain manufacturers. During all of this, Infinio Captial has played the role of the go-between.

Lin recalled bringing a SpaceX delegation to Taiwan in 2018 to visit related government agencies and speak with supply chain manufacturers. It was not easy, but after nearly 8 months he was able to convince SpaceX's management to outsource manufacturing to Taiwan.

Lin quoted Elon Musk: "Launching rockets into space is easy, but keeping the cost of ground terminals low is difficult."

This shows that the paradigm shift initiated by Musk played a key role in Taiwan's ICT industry finding new growth momentum in the new space industry.

Musk plans to launch 42,000 man-made satellites into space to form an LEO satellite internet constellation called Starlink.

In addition to this large number of satellites and the need to update hundreds of satellites every few years, the tracking technology for the satellites is complex and expensive due to their fast-moving nature. This opens up another opportunity for Taiwan.

Traditional satellites are very complex and customization is costly. One satellite can cost several hundreds of millions in US dollars to make and has an expected lifespan of 10 to 15 years. The certification process for these satellites can take several years, which means by the time they receive approval the technology used to manufacture them is already outdated, not only making them inefficient but also unable to be updated.

This makes it difficult to meet the demands for far-reaching and seamless integration of high-speed data transmission in the 5G era. But this is no longer the business model of the new space industry. Traditional satellites that were required to be used for 10 to 15 years are being replaced by disposable LEO satellites that can have the latest technology uploaded to them and then execute advanced capabilities.

"The new satellites are smaller in size, need to be replaced every three to five years, and can be manufactured using existing automobile components. This way it only needs to pass aerospace-grade environmental testing and verification. It must be able to withstand extreme temperatures and resist radiation," explained Lin.

Like SpaceX, Planet Labs, and Spire, many other Silicon Valley satellite startups are beginning to use existing components to manufacture their satellites.

Current LEO satellites are disposable and have a lifespan of around three to five years with the earth's gravity eventually dropping the satellites back down to earth.

Future satellites will be standardized and driven by software controls, just as mobile phones use application software to execute multiple functions. New satellites can work similarly to mobile phones: undergo periodic software updates to strengthen and add capabilities.

"Taiwan's ICT companies have an exceptionally good opportunity to grab a share of this market since new satellites are just ICT installations in the sky. This is a paradigm shift, much like how electric cars are basically moving computers," said Lin.

Creating Taiwan's new space industry ecosystem

Infinio Capital is raising a US$150 million fund to invest in the new space industry and other peripheral-related applications.

Lin pointed out that LEO satellites solve a major problem in space communications, and hardware manufacturing is Taiwan's strength. That is why Infinio Capital will first invest in LEO satellite manufacturing. It will also strive to introduce global space startups to Taiwan to work with local businesses. This will accelerate innovation in Taiwan's space industry, raising up more of Taiwan's entrepreneurs, and help create Taiwan's new space industry ecosystem.

Taiwan does not currently have enough related startups to support the new space industry. However, it has accumulated years of precision manufacturing capabilities.

The Taiwanese government has been investing in the space industry through the National Space Organization over the last 20 to 25 years. Every year it invests hundreds of millions in US dollars toward building satellites.

"Formosat-6 and Formosat-7 were 90% manufactured by Taiwanese manufacturers. A lot was learned. I believe the time has come for Taiwan to commercialize the space technology industry. It can already be transformed to allow companies to take over operations," Lin said.

Infinio Captial has found several international strategic alliance partners to work with, hoping to use their understanding of the market to help Taiwan create the type of satellites the market needs.

Infinio Captial's goal is to manufacture and launch two to three small satellites within the coming two years and begin mass production in two and a half years (producing 20 to 40 satellites a year). Doing so will elevate Taiwan's position in the new space manufacturing industry supply chain and build up Taiwan's new space ecosystem.