    Highlights of the day: Suppliers eyeing Starlink opportunities
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Taiwanese suppliers are keen to play a part in the SpaceX's Starlink project, which is expected to create significant demand supporting its deployments of ground facilities. In the handset maket, IC design houses are seeing strong orders for 4G smartphone chips from Chinese handset vendors. In the transition from 4G to 5G, it is difficult for handset vendors to maintain a balance in their offerings between the two generations.

    Taiwan suppliers bracing for new business opportunities from SpaceX: There is still quite some distance to commercialization of satellite communications, but Taiwan makers in the supply chain of Starlink, an Internet satellite project by SpaceX, are bracing for related infrastructure business opportunities that are looming as the US aerospace company is expected to start ground facilities deployment after enforcing a second wave of satellite launch starting in August, according to industry sources.

    China smartphone vendors step up pace of 4G chip orders, say sources: Taiwan-based IC design houses have seen a strong pull-in of orders for 4G mobile chips recently from their China-based handset clients, with the orders being placed at a much more rapid pace than those for 5G chips, according to industry sources.

    Handset vendors see sales challenges in 4G/5G transition: Despite putting sales focus on 5G smartphones, handset vendors will find it a crucial task to sustain the competitiveness of their 4G models if they want to achieve good business performance during the generational transition period, according to industry sources.

