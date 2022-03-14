GaN-on-SiC targets base stations in growing LEO satellite market

Amid the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to a public request from a Ukrainian politician to provide Starlink satellite internet services to Ukraine. Ukraine confirmed they have received the Starlink satellite communications equipment.

While low earth orbit (LEO) satellites are not the newest communication technology, RF chip supply chain companies admit it will take some time before it really takes off. In addition to SpaceX and its Starlink project, One Web and Blue Origin are also actively getting into the LEO satellite market. SpaceX and One Web are making the fastest progress.

Gallium nitride (GaN) component companies said satellite communications are generally best suited for breaking through topographical restrictions, such as mountainous regions, plateaus, deserts, lakes, and even war.

Much of Ukraine's existing communications infrastructure has been destroyed by the war, but SpaceX's Starlink services have helped alleviate some of the communications problems. However, it is still possible that satellite communications equipment could be targeted by opposition forces.

Regarding RF components used in LEO satellites, in addition to mainstream gallium arsenide (GaAs) processing, the benefits of third-generation wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor material continue to be seen. For example, gallium nitride on silicon carbide (GaN-on-SiC) RF chips and modules have already been used in ground base stations for satellite communications. Major Taiwan-based III-V semiconductor foundry Win Semiconductors (Win Semi) and integrated device manufacturer (IDM) Transcom have been shipping small quantities. Win Semi has 10 years of experience producing GaN-on-SiC RF chips.

In terms of epi-wafers, Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC) and Win Semi are suppliers. The main sources of SiC substrate for epi-wafer companies are still Wolfspeed and II-VI Incorporated.

In addition to compound semiconductor companies, Taiwan's LEO satellite supply chain includes RF module packaging company Tong Hsing Electronic and Taiwan-based network communications companies that produce antenna modules.

Based on current progress, large-scale commercial production is still a long way off and also depends on SpaceX's future satellite launch plans. Although compound semiconductor, packaging, and network communications companies all already have set small-scale production and stable shipments, it will take time before the volume is large enough for it to have a significant performance contribution.

III-V semiconductor companies said although the revenue contribution of RF components for LEO satellites is not much in the short term, it is absolutely an important development direction. On the ground, III-V companies are working closely with network communications customers on large and small base stations. The industry estimates a 40% gross margin is possible.

Demand for consumer electronics will be relatively flat in 2022 for backend packaging and testing and module assembly companies such as Tong Hsing Electronic. LEO satellites and automotive applications will be the main growth areas in 2022.

According to US-based satellite network company Viasat and other market research reports, the total addressable market (TAM) for satellite broadband services could reach US$1.6 trillion by 2030. Fixed-line internet services for home users account for the biggest part of the market at over US$900 billion.