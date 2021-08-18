Semiconductor market to grow 25% in 2021, says WSTS

The worldwide semiconductor market is forecast to surge 25% in 2021, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS). WSTS estimated previously a 19.7% increase.

Following 6.8% growth in 2020, the worldwide semiconductor market is expected to grow 25.1% to US$551 billion in 2021, WSTS said.

All major product categories will enjoy on-year increases this year, with memory set to register the largest growth, WSTS indicated. The memory sector is forecast to post 37.1% revenue growth in 2021, followed by the analog segment with 29.1% growth and logic with 26.2%.

In 2021, all geographical regions are expected to show double-digit growth, WSTS said. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow 27.2%, while Europe will recover and register a 26.4% increase. The Americas and Japan are expected to grow 21.5% and 17.7%, respectively.

The worldwide semiconductor market is forecast to increase 10.1% to US$606 billion in 2022, with all geographical regions set to show positive growth rates again, according to WSTS.