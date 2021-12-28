中文網
    Symtek Automation Asia has orders visibility until 2H22

    Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Automation equipment maker Symtek Automation Asia (SAA) has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until the second half of 2022, and expects 2022 consolidated revenues to increase 15-20%, according to company president Wang Nien-ching.

    With first-tier Taiwan- and China-based PCB makers being main clients, production for automation equipment used in PCB manufacturing is scheduled throughout 2022, Wang said.

    Besides PCB automation equipment, SAA has developed AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and AMHS (automated material handling systems) for use in wafer foundry and IC packaging/testing processes. For AMHS solutions, SAA is making efforts to reduce floor space occupied by equipment, hike storage capacity per unit area on equipment and signal transfer speeds.

    As Taiwan- and China-based PCB makers are upgrading production toward smart manufacturing, this will bring business opportunities for SAA.

    SAA posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.632 billion (US$130 million), gross margin of 32.17%, operating profit of NT$593.7 million, and net profit of NT$465.1 million for the first three quarters of 2021.

    In terms applications, PCBs accounted for 57.1% of the 9-month revenues, IC substrates for 19.5%, semiconductors for 15.6%, and flat panels for 7.7%.

    SAA has reported consolidated revenues of NT$414.9 million for November, decreasing 3.24% sequentially but increasing 15.25% year-on-year.

    Symtek Automation Asia president Wang Nien-ching

    Symtek Automation Asia president Wang Nien-ching
    Photo: Jane Wang, Digitimes, December 2021

