Darfon expects sales proportion to grow for green energy products

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Keyboard, passive component and green energy device maker Darfon Electronics expects the revenue proportion for the green energy product line to rise from 20% currently to 30% in 2021, according to company chairman Andy Su.

Demand for electric bicycles has become significantly strong due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in Europe, Su said, adding that annual produciton capacity for electric bicycles will expand to 600,000-1,000,000 units by year-end 2021.

Darfon's green energy product line consists of electric bicycles, batteries, BMS (battery management system) and smart energy solutions for PV power-generating facilities.

Shipments for keyboards so far in 2020 have increased along with fast growing demand for notebooks used in remote working and learning during lockdowns, Su noted. However, the revenue proportion for keyboards will slip from 65% currently to 55% in 2021 and that for passive component will remain unchanged at 15%, Su indicated.

Darfon posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.111 billion (US$210 million), gross margin of 17.43%, operating profit of NT$338.5 million and net profit of NT$281.8 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$15.949 billion, gross margin of 17.20%, operating profit of NT$773.1 million and net profit of NT$630.3 million for January-September.

Darfon chairman Andy Su

Photo: Company