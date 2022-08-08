中文網
    Darfon has order visibility till year-end 2022 for e-bike product lines

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Darfon Electronics has obtained orders for electric bicycles (e-bikes), bike frames, components and batteries with shipments scheduled until the end of 2022, according to company chairman Andy Su.

    Darfon showcased e-bike solutions at Eurobike 2022 exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany, in July, Su said, adding the achievements at the exhibition are expected to be helpful for its e-bike business in the second half of 2022.

    Sales from e-bikes, components and batteries took up 40% of second-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues of NT$7.754 billion (US$263 million), and the proportion is likely to rise to 50% in the fourth quarter of the year.

    Demand for keyboards and passive components has been weak, with clients reducing order volumes, Su noted. Darfon is making efforts to increase shipment proportion for LED-backlit keyboards and develop high-capacity, mid- to high-voltage, high-frequency passive components, Su indicated.

    Darfon and bicycle maker Kenstone Metal, of which Darfon is the majority shareholder, are setting up factories respectively in Vietnam, with production capacities to gradually come into operation in 2023.

    Darfon's e-bike business focuses on Europe and the US currently, and plans to tap the China market in 2023 or 2024 and then set up e-bike production lines in China, Su said.

    Darfon Electronics: Financial results, 2Q22 (NT$m)

    2Q22

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H22

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    7,754

    4.57%

    2.87%

    15,169

    12.09%

    Gross margin

    17.17%

    0.72pp

    (0.13pp)

    16.82%

    (0.06pp)

    Operating profit

    464

    27.47%

    (0.43%)

    828

    13.27%

    Net profit

    286

    15.32%

    (7.74%)

    535

    4.49%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    1.02

    1.91

    Source: Company, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

