    Tech Chips + Components
    Phison expects output to jump in 2022
    Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

    Phison Electronics has managed to obtain more capacity support from two foundry service providers, and will see its output for 2022 jump 200% from this year, according to KS Pua, chairman for the Taiwan-based flash device controller IC supplier.

    Phison has also struck long-term supply agreements with its foundry partners by making prepayments for its order commitments, said Pua.

    Phison is gearing up for its promising growth driven by enhanced R&D, and continues to beef up its engineering teams. The company plans to hire an additional 300 engineers in the second half of this year, after hiring 400 new staff in the first half, Pua indicated.

    Phison is looking to scale up its engineering teams to a total of 2,500 members by the first half of 2022, Pua continued. The additional engineering workforce will help it further strengthen its R&D capability for growth over the next 2-3 years, Pua said.

    Phison is also looking to recruit talent overseas, paving the way for its business expansions in the US and Japan, according to Pua.

    Phison has started shipping in volume PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers, and is on track to enter volume production for PCIe Gen5 SSDs in 2022, said Pua. Phison will provide related device controllers manufactured using 12nm process technology, Pua noted.

    Gaming applications will be another source of Phison's revenue in 2022, Pua indicated. The company is partnering with first-tier notebook makers to develop customized gaming SSDs, and is also poised to cut into the supply chain for new gaming handheld devices slated for launch later in the second half of this year.

    In addition, Phison has been stockpiling for customers who have made prepayments for its supply in the long term, Pua said. For instance, the company has built up inventory that will be able to satisfy the considerable orders for robots placed by a Japan-based client over the next 30 years.

    Phison posted July revenue of NT$5.48 billion (US$196.8 million), up 7% sequentially. Revenue totaled NT$34.28 billion for the first seven months of 2021, rising 24.3% from a year earlier.

    Phison saw its revenue and gross margin both hit record highs in the second quarter of 2021, when net profits came to NT$2.26 billion or NT$11.49 per share. Sales of its automotive, industrial and other non-consumer oriented products climbed as a proportion of company revenue to top 70% during the quarter.

