Unisoc growing smartphone AP market share in China

Unisoc will see shipments of its smartphone application processors for use by China-based handset companies climb 152% on year to 68.2 million units in 2021, enabling it to unseat HiSilicon as the third largest smartphone AP supplier, according to Digitimes Research.

Unisoc shipped 27.1 million smartphone APs for use by China-based firms in 2020, said Digitimes Research.

Unisoc has expanded its client portfolio to include Honor, Realme and Lenovo, which will boost significantly shipments of its smartphone APs for use by China-based handset companies this year, Digitimes Research indicated.

Unisoc is also the main beneficiary of 4G smartphone AP supply constraints, as its fellow larger peers Qualcomm and MediaTek put more focus on their offerings for 5G models, Digitimes Research said. Unisoc has enjoyed a ramp-up in shipments for 4G smartphones that are still the mainstream in India, Southeast Asia and other target markets of China-based handset makers.

Unisoc is poised to see its share of the total smartphone APs shipped for use by China-based handset companies top 10% in the second half of 2021, as the company continues benefiting from the ongoing 4G smartphone AP supply shortfall that will likely persist through the first half of next year, according to Digitimes Research.

Unisoc contracts mainly TSMC to manufacture its 4G smartphone APs. It also remains to be seen whether TSMC will be able to provide sufficient fab capacity to support Unisoc's shipments for 4G smartphone APs, Digitimes Research said.