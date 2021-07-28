Ultron IoT platform improves network connection efficiency through better systems

The development of IoT has accelerated in recent years, and applications can be seen in the manufacturing, retail, and construction industries. Based on current market trends, IoT still needs to overcome certain issues to be further popularized with the key being connection and integration of devices of different brands. The patented proprietary technology "UltronKEY" used in the Ultron IoT platform released by WiFigarden only requires users to scan the QR code on their home appliances by using their smartphones, and the home appliances can instantly connect to the Wi-Fi network in their home. Users can then be able to control different brands of home appliances with a single app on their phones.

WiFigarden was started because of an accident that happened to Cheng-Hao Chueh, the company founder. Many years ago when he was at home by himself, he fainted in the bathroom at his house. He was unconscious on the floor for an hour before coming to. Fortunately, he didn't suffer any long-term effects from the fall. At the time, he had worked in the technology industry for many years, and the accident made him feel that the power of technology should be used to make homes safer, which prompted him to found WiFigarden in 2016. Pamela Pan, the company's Business Development manager said, "The company's core philosophy is to benefit all, co-create, and share, which it hopes to achieve through technology."

Quick setup IoT system resolves two pain points of the market

"Integration is a feature of IoT, but it is extremely fragmented in its current state." Pan pointed out that IoT emphasizes the integration of information on all front-line devices through a communication network, which is then sent to the back-end platform for control and management. "Even though manufacturers are releasing products that can be connected to the Internet, connecting all of the devices to the Internet is not a simple task." Hence, when WiFigarden was first established, it released the cross-platform Wi-Fi Mesh system, which can link devices of different brands, significantly improving the efficiency of building an IoT system. The company subsequently released the UltronKEY technology. Users only need to scan the QR code on their home appliances with their smartphone to include them in their smart home IoT.

The UltronKEY technology currently supports over 60 products covering 30 brands, including leading home appliance brands like Daikin, Hitachi, Sampo, and more. New products of these mainstream home appliance brands can all be linked to the Ultron IoT platform, making it easier for users while facilitating the smart device ecosystem to be more complete. Pan highlighted that ecosystem is a key to boost IoT development. In a complete ecosystem, products of different brands can create synergies, and the easy-to-use features of Ultron IoT environment further increase the value and competitiveness of equipment and system vendors.

Pan noted that system developers and users face two major issues when implementing IoT; the first is the complex system settings and the other is the management interface. The UltronKEY technology is designed aiming to fix these two problems. Users only need to scan the product, name it, and press join. Users can then use one single mobile app for all operations that also support Google Assistant. Pan said that the Ultron IoT platform fully embodies the company spirit to benefit all, co-create, and share. "Home appliance manufacturers and system developers can create product value through this platform and allow users to enjoy greater convenience and smarter lifestyles, creating a win-win situation."

Broader range of devices and stronger system performance

The Ultron IoT platform can be used in areas other than the smart home. The long-term care system which is facing the labor shortage can also benefit greatly. The Ultron IoT platform can connect medical devices that keep track of the elderly's physiological information for centralized management by healthcare workers. This can reduce workload dramatically. In the field of agriculture, it can integrate environmental management systems of farms to achieve higher efficiency and attain higher yield as well as better quality crops.

Ultron IoT platform's ability to rapidly integrate terminal equipment and optimize management performance has put WiFigarden on the radar across different IoT-related industries. Pan believes that assistance from TTA was the key to the company's excellent performance. She acknowledged frankly that most startups in Taiwan are very strong technology-wise but relatively weak in marketing. The mentorship and industry connections provided by TTA enable startups to adjust their direction, find investors, and increase their product visibility. WiFigarden has gradually gained a steady foothold in the market with the assistance of TTA, and the company will continue to enhance the functions of its platform while expanding applications to other fields with development potential.

(Editor's note: The original article was published in TTA Magazine Issue 7. Read more startup stories in TTA Magazines.)

The patented proprietary technology UltronKEY used in the Ultron IoT platform quick setup IoT system.

Photo: WiFigarden