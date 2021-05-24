Foundries to continue raising quotes in 3Q21

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based United Microelectronics (UMC), Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC), China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), and Globalfoundries are all expected to hike their foundry quotes again to respond to their continued tight capacities at 8- and 12-inch fabs, according to industry sources.

The planned hikes in the foundries' quotes for the third quarter will be higher than those in the first half of this year, the sources indicated.

TSMC, on the other hand, has canceled all price discounts for new orders this year, as well as orders for 2022. TSMC and other foundries will continue to see their available production capacities fall short of customer orders next year, as new capacity will not arrive until 2023, the sources said.

Fabless chipmakers continue to queue up for capacity support from foundries, particularly those with 8-inch fabs, the sources noted. TSMC, UMC, VIS and PSMC have all disclosed plans to build additional capacity for mature process manufacturing, with the new lines scheduled to come online in 2023.

With foundry quotes set to rise further, foundries are expected to post brisk sales and profit results in the third quarter, according to the sources.

TSMC expects to post about flat revenue growth sequentially in the second quarter of 2021, while revenues at UMC and VIS are poised to set another record quarterly highs.