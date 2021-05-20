SPIL building new plant at CTSP as main high-end backend base

Julian Ho, Taipei, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) is building a new plant at the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), which will become its main high-end packaging and testing base for the next 8-10 years, according to the company.

SPIL said the new plant, located at CTSP's Erlin campus in Changhua County, will have a total development space of 14.5 hectares, at least three times as large as its existing plant at another township of the county.

It plans to invest a total of NT$80 billion (US$2.86 billion) in the new project, and the first-phase construction is set to be completed in 2022 to handle wire-bonding operations now in tight demand first and then flip chip (FC) process, SPIL noted. After the new plant becomes fully operational, it will offer nearly 7,000 job opportunities for locals, the company added.

SPIL chairman CW Tsai stressed that the new high-end backend production base at CTSP will significantly strengthen its backend service capability and deepen its deployment for the next wave of peak semiconductor demand.

ASE Technology chairman Jason Chang also noted that ASE and SPIL have jointly formed the world's largest semiconductor packaging and testing group, and SPIL's move to use its new plant at CSTP as a strategic production base will surely attract more semiconductor firms to cluster there.