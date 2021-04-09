Backend houses see order visibility for CIS, sensor chips through 4Q21

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Backend houses continue to enjoy strong demand for processing IP camera chips and CMOS image sensor (CIS) chips, with their order visibility clear through the fourth quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.

ASE Technology, its affiliate Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL), and Greatek Electronics have been running at full capacity to fulfill backend orders for IP camera chips and other image processors, while Tong Hsing Electronics Industries has also been busy delivering CIS shipments, particularly for automotive applications, the sources said.

Taiwan's PixArt Imaging and Silicon Optronics have sustained robust sales of midrange CIS chips for diverse applications, and dedicated CIS distributor Sunic Technology & Merchandize has gained higher profits from industrial control and automotive applications than handset ones, the sources continued.

For medium-size Taiwanese vendors of CIS, multimedia image processors and MCUs, their revenue performance hinges largely on whether they can gain capacity support from foundry and backend houses, the sources said.

Generalplus Technology, for instance, saw its March revenues grow over 40% sequentially to NT$284 million (US$10.14 million), thanks partly to strong demand for its MCUs and multimedia image processors and partly to sufficient support from local foundries including TSMC, UMC and PSMC and backend firms Greatek and ASE, the sources said.