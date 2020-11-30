Bits + chips
Bough Lin to resign as SPIL chairman
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Bough Lin will resign as chairman of Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL), according to ASE Technology, the parent company for SPIL.

SPIL vice chairman and president CW Tsai will succeed Lin as chairman. The change will become effective December 1, ASE Technology disclosed in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

Both Lin and Tsai have served as directors of ASE Technology since its founding in April 2018.

Founded in 1984, SPIL became part of ASE Technology in 2018 following its merger with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE). SPIL was once among the world's top-3 OSAT providers.

Bough Lin

Photo: Digitimes file photo

