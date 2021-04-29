UMC expects gross margin to top 30% in 2Q21

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

United Microelectronics (UMC) expects to see its gross margin climb to 30% in the second quarter from 26.5% in the first, with its wafer bit shipments and ASPs to register sequential increases of 2% and 3-4%, respectively.

UMC also raised its wafer ASP outlook this year to nearly 10% growth from the 4-6% increase estimated in early 2021.

UMC continues to fully utilize its 12- and 8-inch fab capacity, said the company, adding that robust customer demand already led to full capacity utilization at its fabs in the first quarter. UMC shipped a total of 2.37 million 8-inch equivalent wafers in the first quarter, up 3.4% sequentially, when its wafer ASPs also rose on quarter.

UMC reported revenue grew 4% sequentially and 11.4% on year to NT$47.1 billion (US$1.65 billion) in the first quarter of 2021, when gross margin climbed 2.6pp on quarter and 7.3pp from a year earlier.

UMC generated net profits of NT$10.43 billion in the first quarter, with EPS reaching NT$0.85.

UMC saw its 28nm chip sales increase 18% sequentially to account for 20% of total wafer revenue in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 18% in the prior quarter and only 9% a year earlier, while 40nm as a proportion of company revenue fell to 20% from 25% during the same period in 2020.

UMC credited the ramp-up in its 28nm chip shipments during the first quarter to strong demand for digital TVs, set-top boxes (STB), and smartphone-use connectivity chips. Besides, the foundry has started shipping 22nm products since the first quarter. "We foresee a significant pick-up in 22nm product tape-outs that will increase our 22/28nm product pipeline, optimize overall product mix and enhance UMC's foundry share," said company co-president Jason Wang.

"Looking into the second quarter," Wang continued, "market demand will continue to outpace supply which will lift wafer shipments and blended ASP in USD."

Market observers expect UMC to see its revenue hit another record high in the second quarter of 2021.

UMC enjoys ramp-up in 28nm chip shipments

Photo: Digitimes file photo