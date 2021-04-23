Highlights of the day: TSMC to expand capacity in China

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC to expand capacity for 28nm process at China fab: TSMC's board of directors has approved a budget of about US$2.89 billion for installation of mature technology capacity, the pure-play foundry announced on April 22.

Holtek reportedly stops taking orders for 2022: MCU firm Holtek Semiconductor has notified its distributors and major clients that the company will not take orders for 2022 until it has completed negotiations with foundries about capacity allocation, according to industry sources.

Gogoro taps India market via partnership with Hero MotoCorp: Taiwan-based electric scooter vendor Gogoro has announced a strategic partnership with India-based Hero MotoCorp for setting up a joint venture to operate battery-swapping Gogoro Network and develop electric motorcycles and scooters for sale in India.