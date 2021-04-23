Green energy
Gogoro taps India market via partnership with Hero MotoCorp
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based electric scooter vendor Gogoro has announced a strategic partnership with India-based Hero MotoCorp for setting up a joint venture to operate battery-swapping Gogoro Network and develop electric motorcycles and scooters for sale in India.

The partnership is intended to facilitate gradual replacement of fuel-powered 2-wheel vehicles with electric ones in India, said Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke. There are more than 225 million fuel-powered motorcycles and scooters in use and 17.5-20 million new units sold annually in India, Luke noted.

The India government aims to have all new motorcycles and scooters below 150cc powered by batteries by 2025 and has offered subsidies of up to INR30,000 (US$401.12) for each vehicle purchase. Besides, the government aims to set up a nationwide power-charging and battery-swapping network at density of a station every 3km on average in 2025.

Currently in Taiwan, Gogoro Network consists of 2,088 GoStation battery-swapping stations with density of less than 800m on average between neighboring ones, and has more than 381,000 riders with over 268,000 battery swaps a day.

Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.