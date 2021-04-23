Gogoro taps India market via partnership with Hero MotoCorp

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based electric scooter vendor Gogoro has announced a strategic partnership with India-based Hero MotoCorp for setting up a joint venture to operate battery-swapping Gogoro Network and develop electric motorcycles and scooters for sale in India.

The partnership is intended to facilitate gradual replacement of fuel-powered 2-wheel vehicles with electric ones in India, said Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke. There are more than 225 million fuel-powered motorcycles and scooters in use and 17.5-20 million new units sold annually in India, Luke noted.

The India government aims to have all new motorcycles and scooters below 150cc powered by batteries by 2025 and has offered subsidies of up to INR30,000 (US$401.12) for each vehicle purchase. Besides, the government aims to set up a nationwide power-charging and battery-swapping network at density of a station every 3km on average in 2025.

Currently in Taiwan, Gogoro Network consists of 2,088 GoStation battery-swapping stations with density of less than 800m on average between neighboring ones, and has more than 381,000 riders with over 268,000 battery swaps a day.