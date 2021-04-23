Samsung launches Neo QLED 8K TVs in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics has launched in Taiwan its new Neo QLED 8K series TVs that feature the combination of a miniLED backlighting module and a QD display, and support AI and algorithm technologies.

Taiwan's overall TV sales increased 10% on year in 2020, but Samsung Taiwan's TV sales were able to see a growth of nearly 40% in the year, while its high-end QLED series had an over 60% on-year increase in sales, according to Samsung Taiwan general manager Kevin Jung.

Vice president of Samsung Taiwan's consumer electronics business Jonathan Lin also noted that 55-inch TVs had the strongest sales in Taiwan in 2020 and 65-inch models are expected to become the key growth driver in 2021 due to their growing demand.

Samsung Taiwan is enjoying strong sales in the local 55- to 65-inch TV segment and is seeing its presence in the 65-inch and above TV segment rising. Samsung Taiwan currently has a nearly 40% share in the 75-inch and above TV segment, while in the 8K Ultra HD TV segment, it has a nearly 80% share and its leaderships in these sectors are expected to remain steady in 2021, Lin stated.

Although content with 8K Ultra HD quality is still not common, Samsung still has technology to upscale 4K content to play on an 8K TV and is hoping the technology will boost its new 8K TV sales in Taiwan for the models to account for 5% of its overall revenues in 2021, Lin noted.

Despite serious shortages of components such as driver ICs, Lin said that the new TV series will be on the store shelves in April as scheduled since the company has prepared inventory ahead.