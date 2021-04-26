Samsung launches Galaxy M12 in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics has launched its latest 4G smartphone, the Galaxy M12, in the Taiwan market, with the availability to begin on April 26 at NT$4,999 (US$180).

Samsung expects overall shipments of the M12 in the local market to increase 10% compared to its predecessor, the M11, bolstered by multiple marketing efforts, including OMO (online-merge-offline) solutions, said Jacob Chen, vice president of mobile and information business unit at Samsung Taiwan.

The Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display and an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, equiped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM (specs for the variant available in the Taiwan market).

Sales of Samsung's entry-level models through online channels have expanded 30% on year since the beginning of 2021, Chen said, adding that online smartphone sales are likely to account for over 7% of its handset sales in 2021 and 10% in 2022.

Smartphone shipments totaled below 400,000 units in the local market in March, the second-lowest monthly figures on record, Chen revealed, citing data compiled by the local retail channels.

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, April 2021