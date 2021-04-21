Taiwan sees sharp decrease in 1Q21 investment from China

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved six projects to invest in Taiwan proposed by China-based investors in first-quarter 2021, decreasing 80% on year, with the total proposed investment of US$14.4 million slipping 59.43% on year.

MOEA said it approved 109 projects proposed by Taiwan-based investors to invest in China, shrinking 16.79% on year, with the investment total of US$641.6 million dropping 68.07% on year.

The sharp decreases in cross-strait investments were mainly the results of the coronavirus pandemic, US-China trade disputes and China's increasing military pressure on Taiwan, industry sources noted.

MOEA approved investments totaling US$162.5 million in Taiwan proposed by investors from Southeast Asia and India in first-quarter 2021, hiking 74.28% on year. MOEA also approved US$852 million in projects by Taiwan-based investors to invest mainly in Vietnam, Indonesia and India in the 3-month period, soaring 159.57% on year.

Taiwan's private sector is estimated to make domestic investment of over NT$4 trillion (US$141 billion) in 2021, mainly in semiconductor manufacturing, 5G infrastructure and green energy, the industry sources indicated.