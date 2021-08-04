中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 5, 2021
    11:35
    light rain with thunder
    29°C
    Taiwan sees NT$824 billion in investments from businesses reutrning from China
    Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan's incentives program has attracted NT$824.4 billion (US$29.4 billion) in investments from businesses returning from China over the past two years, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

    MOEA has been running an action plan in a bid to encourage Taiwanese to move their businesses back home from China amid impacts from the US-China trade disputes. As of July 30, 2021, applications from 219 enterprises had been approved with total proposed investment of NT$824.4 billion (US$29.4 billion) and creation of 68,873 jobs, according to MOEA.

    The action plan offers loans and other incentives, MOEA said.

    For Taiwanese businesses not eligible for the incentives of the action plan, and for Taiwan-based small-to medium-size businesses that have not submitted applications under the action plan, MOEA has introduced two other programs to encourage them to invest in Taiwan. As of July 30, 2021, these additional programs had attracted applications from 733 enterprises with total proposed investment of NT$459.5 billion and planned creation of 39,510 jobs, MOEA noted.

    The impacts of the US-China trade disputes and pandemic and the advantages of Taiwan's semiconductor, ICT and machinery sectors have encourgaed many Taiwanese enterprises to move production back to Taiwan from China, MOEA indicated.

    According to MOEA's survey of Taiwanese enterprises' overseas production for exports, 45.5% of them undertook production in China (including Hong Kong) in 2020, lower than 48.2% in 2017 before US-China trade disputes. And 5.0% of the surveyed enterprises shifted production lines across countries or set up production lines in other countries in 2020, of which 55.4% chose locations in Taiwan and 36.5% in Southeast Asia.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals PC, CE
    Tags
    China investment MOEA Taiwan
