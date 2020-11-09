EU becomes largest source of FDI for Taiwan

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EU members made total foreign direct investment (FDI) of US$47.8 billion in Taiwan during January-September 2020, with EU becoming the largest source of FDI for Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

EU-Taiwan trade in January-September 2020 reached US$36.6 billion, with EU being Taiwan's fifth largest trade partner, MOEA noted.

EU's industrial policies focus on green development and digital transformation highly coincide with Taiwan's, and there is large room for partnership between EU firms and Taiwanese supply chains.

Economics minister Wang Mei-hua, at the sixth Taiwan-EU Industry Policy Dialogue video conference held last week, indicated that Taiwanese and EU firms are highly complementary to each other, especially in ICT, smart machinery and semiconductor.