Internet penetration at 83.8% for 12-year-old and above in Taiwan in 2020
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Internet users took up 83.8% of the population aged 12 and above in Taiwan in 2020, according to government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

The Internet penetration rate was 100% for population aged 12-24, 98.5% for 25-39, 95.3% for 40-55 and 59.1% for 56 and above, TWNIC said, citing results of a survey it conducted in August 2020.

Based on multiple choices, 82.9% of Internet users adopted smartphones, followed by 31.5% for desktops and 29.5% for notebooks. Access to the Internet at home or working places accounted for 82.8% of Internet users, while mobile access via smartphones, notebooks, tablets or other mobile devices reached 77%.

For online shopping, average monthly spending per person was NT$3,217 (US$113).

As of October 2020, Taiwan had 35.71 million IPv4 addresses and 2,562 block/32 of IPv6 addresses.

