First Internet-only bank in Taiwan to start operation

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Rakuten International Commercial Bank (RICB) will become the first Internet-only bank to start operation in Taiwan by the end of January 2021.

RICB is established by Japan-based e-commerce operator Rakuten and Taiwan-based IBF Financial Holdings on a joint venture basis.

The Financial Supervisory Commission issued Taiwan's first Internet-only bank license to RICB in early December 2020, and is reviewing the applications of two others - Next Bank and Line Bank.

Rakuten's subsidiary Rakuten Bank has been operating online banking services in Japan for years.