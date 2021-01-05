IT + CE
First Internet-only bank in Taiwan to start operation
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Rakuten International Commercial Bank (RICB) will become the first Internet-only bank to start operation in Taiwan by the end of January 2021.

RICB is established by Japan-based e-commerce operator Rakuten and Taiwan-based IBF Financial Holdings on a joint venture basis.

The Financial Supervisory Commission issued Taiwan's first Internet-only bank license to RICB in early December 2020, and is reviewing the applications of two others - Next Bank and Line Bank.

Rakuten's subsidiary Rakuten Bank has been operating online banking services in Japan for years.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Research analysis
  1. ToF 3D sensors to accelerate AR application ecosystem formation, says Digitimes Research
  2. Fierce competition for 5G subscribers undermine Korea telecom ARPU, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.