Mobile + telecom
Taiwan 1Q21 international Internet bandwidth over 4,840Gbps
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 15 countries/regions (including Hong Kong and Macau) reached total bandwidth of 4,840.613Gbps as of the end of first-quarter 2021, increasing 0.47% sequentially and 31.43% on year, according to government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 2,211.110Gbps at the end of the first quarter, the largest among all ISPs or non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan, followed by TFN (573.577Gbps), TWGate (454.706Gbps), NTT (400.000Gbps), ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), Chief (251.100Gbps), EBIX (154.000Gbps), ShinCheng (141.000Gbps), ASNet (90.000Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), AT&T (40.311Gbps).

TWNIC: Taiwan top-10 partners for Internet connection by bandwidth, 1Q21 (Gbps)

Country/area

Bandwidth

Q/Q

Y/Y

US

1,910.754

nearly 0%

19.85%

Hong Kong

1,044.784

0.85%

80.94%

Japan

1,013.839

0.98%

24.14%

Singapore

368.555

0%

55.08%

China

334.803

0%

13.71%

South Korea

65.815

0%

0%

UK

43.200

0%

0%

The Netherlands

20.000

0%

0%

Philippines

11.400

0%

0%

Malaysia

10.674

0%

0.47%

Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

