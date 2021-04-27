Taiwan 1Q21 international Internet bandwidth over 4,840Gbps

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 15 countries/regions (including Hong Kong and Macau) reached total bandwidth of 4,840.613Gbps as of the end of first-quarter 2021, increasing 0.47% sequentially and 31.43% on year, according to government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).
HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 2,211.110Gbps at the end of the first quarter, the largest among all ISPs or non-commercial equivalents in Taiwan, followed by TFN (573.577Gbps), TWGate (454.706Gbps), NTT (400.000Gbps), ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), Chief (251.100Gbps), EBIX (154.000Gbps), ShinCheng (141.000Gbps), ASNet (90.000Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), AT&T (40.311Gbps).
TWNIC: Taiwan top-10 partners for Internet connection by bandwidth, 1Q21 (Gbps)
Country/area
Bandwidth
Q/Q
Y/Y
US
1,910.754
nearly 0%
19.85%
Hong Kong
1,044.784
0.85%
80.94%
Japan
1,013.839
0.98%
24.14%
Singapore
368.555
0%
55.08%
China
334.803
0%
13.71%
South Korea
65.815
0%
0%
UK
43.200
0%
0%
The Netherlands
20.000
0%
0%
Philippines
11.400
0%
0%
Malaysia
10.674
0%
0.47%
Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021