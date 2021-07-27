Taiwan 2Q21 international Internet bandwidth reaches nearly 5,591Gbps, says TWNIC

Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 15 countries (including Hong Kong and Macau) reached total bandwidth of 5,590.918Gbps as of the end of the second quarter of 2021, increasing 15.50% on quarter and 35.14% on year, according to the latest quarterly survey conducted by the government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 2,639.620Gbps at the end of the second quarter, the largest among all the ISPs in Taiwan, followed by TFN (573.577Gbps), Chief (551.100Gbps), TWGate (454.706Gbps), NTT (400.000Gbps), ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), EBIX (154.000Gbps), ShinCheng (141.000Gbps), ASNet (90.000Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), AT&T (40.311Gbps).

TWNIC: Taiwan top 10 partners for international Internet connection by bandwidth, end of 2Q21 (Gbps) Country/area Bandwidth Q/Q Y/Y US 2,010.754 5.23% 13.44% Hong Kong 1,359.284 30.10% 73.52% Japan 1,246.039 22.90% 42.17% Singapore 496.067 34.60% 108.73% China 354.799 5.97% 16.55% South Korea 65.815 0% 0% The Netherlands 20.000 0% 0% Philippines 11.400 0% 0% Malaysia 10.674 0% 0% Thailand 10.023 0% 0%

Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021