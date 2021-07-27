中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Jul 27, 2021
    13:33
    partly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Compal, Arcadyan to brace for coronavirus impact in Vietnam
    1h 13min ago
    Supply constraints of memory controller ICs to remain in 2022
    1h 24min ago
    AMOLED panels make significant headway in notebook, tablet segments
    1h 27min ago
    New TSMC fab in Germany could work closely with local car supply chain
    1h 27min ago
    Taiwan compound semiconductor output value surges 26% in 1H21
    Jul 26, 21:24
    Holtek expects revenue growth through 4Q21
    Jul 26, 21:19
    Yageo optimistic about 3Q21
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Realtek expects chip shortage to continue until 2022
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Lead times at TI still long, sources say
    Jul 26, 21:03
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Taiwan 2Q21 international Internet bandwidth reaches nearly 5,591Gbps, says TWNIC
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Taiwan's direct Internet connection with 15 countries (including Hong Kong and Macau) reached total bandwidth of 5,590.918Gbps as of the end of the second quarter of 2021, increasing 15.50% on quarter and 35.14% on year, according to the latest quarterly survey conducted by the government-sponsored Taiwan Network Information Center (TWNIC).

    HiNet (operated by Chunghwa Telecom) had international Internet connection bandwidth of 2,639.620Gbps at the end of the second quarter, the largest among all the ISPs in Taiwan, followed by TFN (573.577Gbps), Chief (551.100Gbps), TWGate (454.706Gbps), NTT (400.000Gbps), ncic (Sparq, 255.000Gbps), EBIX (154.000Gbps), ShinCheng (141.000Gbps), ASNet (90.000Gbps), CNS-KBT (84.000Gbps), AGC (60.000Gbps), AT&T (40.311Gbps).

    TWNIC: Taiwan top 10 partners for international Internet connection by bandwidth, end of 2Q21 (Gbps)

    Country/area

    Bandwidth

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    US

    2,010.754

    5.23%

    13.44%

    Hong Kong

    1,359.284

    30.10%

    73.52%

    Japan

    1,246.039

    22.90%

    42.17%

    Singapore

    496.067

    34.60%

    108.73%

    China

    354.799

    5.97%

    16.55%

    South Korea

    65.815

    0%

    0%

    The Netherlands

    20.000

    0%

    0%

    Philippines

    11.400

    0%

    0%

    Malaysia

    10.674

    0%

    0%

    Thailand

    10.023

    0%

    0%

    Source: TWNIC, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Telecom service, infrastructure
    Tags
    bandwidth Chunghwa Telecom Internet Taiwan TWNIC
    Companies
    Chunghwa Telecom
    Related stories
    Apr 27
    Taiwan 1Q21 international Internet bandwidth over 4,840Gbps
    Apr 16
    Internet penetration at 83.8% for 12-year-old and above in Taiwan in 2020
    Apr 28, 2020
    Taiwan 1Q20 international Internet bandwidth over 3,683Gbps
    Feb 3, 2020
    Taiwan 4Q19 international Internet bandwidth over 3,565Gbps
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Trending topic: Smart manufacturing & Robotics
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 23, 10:33
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    Coretronic leverages strengths to enable smart manufacturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research
    Google, VW, Toyota keen to develop car operating systems
    Bluetooth LBS apps getting popularity for COVID tracking, says Digitimes Research