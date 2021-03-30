Eternal to build new coating production line in China

Jane Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Eternal Materials, which supplies resin materials and dry-film photoresists, is set to invest CNY90.52 million (US$13.84 million) to build a coating production line at a plant in Suzhou, China, with the new capacity to become fully operational as early as second-half 2022.

Eternal currently has dry-film photoresist production lines in Taiwan, China, the US, Italy and Japan. The capacity in Taiwan is mainly for R&D and niche applications, while the plant in Guangzhou, China has the largest capacity.

Since the Guangzhou plant has no more space for expansion, Eternal is now primarily expanding the plant in Suzhou.

Eternal will also invest CNY350 million to establish a new plant in Anhui, China to produce synthetic resin with pilot production scheduled for second-half 2024, as the company's plant in Kunshan, China is already running at full capacity.

Eternal reported consolidated revenues of NT$38.37 billion (US$1.34 billion) for 2020 with gross margin reaching 23.16%, the highest in 20 years with net profit arriving at NT$2.54 billion thanks to increased shipment proportion of electronics components.

Eternal's consolidated revenues for the first two months of 2021 reached NT$6.75 billion, up 54.02% on year.