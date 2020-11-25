Eternal Materials to see strong 4Q20

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Eternal Materials, which specializes in resin materials and dry-film photoresists, expects to enjoy a particularly strong fourth quarter of 2020.

Eternal Materials has seen shipments of its synthetic resins and specialty materials to markets in China and Southeast Asia pick up since mid-September, while sales of its electronics components have been robust. Meanwhile, clients are building up inventories in advance in anticipation of rising raw materials costs, said the Taiwan-based company.

Sales of Eternal Materials' electronics components have been driven mainly by strong shipments of its dry-film photoresists and vacuum laminators to the PCB and IC substrate sectors, the company continued. These segments registered a significant 44% sales increase in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to a year earlier.

Eternal Materials disclosed pre-tax profits hiked 144.9% from a year earlier to NT$449 million (US$15.7 million) in October 2020. Pre-tax profits totaled about NT$2.6 billion in the first 10 months of this year, rising 6.7% from the same period in 2019.

Eternal Materials saw its revenue peak for 2020 in October. Revenue for the first 10 months of this year still represent a 9.8% on-year decline.

Eternal Materials is guardedly optimistic about its outlook for the first quarter of 2021, judging from clients' inventory build-ups.