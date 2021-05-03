Eternal Materials sees increasing shipments for miniLED packaging sealant

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Eternal Materials has seen shipments increasing for silicone-based sealant used in miniLED packaging amid growing demand for miniLED backlighting, according to industry sources.

Eternal has developed such silicone-based sealant in cooperation with clients, with the product adopted by Taiwan-based LCD panel makers, the sources said.

Due to booming shipments for synthetic resin and high-performance chemical materials, Eternal's consolidated revenues reached NT$4.455 billion (US$157 million) in March, hitting a monthly record with growth of 69.28% sequentially and 37.14% on year, while those of NT$11.202 billion for January-March rose 46.83% on year.

Eternal expects business in second-quarter 2021 to remain stable and is looking to hike quotes to reflect increases in material cost, the sources indicated.