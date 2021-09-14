Taiwan science parks record over NT$1,712 billion in 1H21 revenue, says MOST

Government-developed Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1,712.828 billion (US$61.28 billion) in first-half 2021, growing 25.20% on year, according to Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).
HSP recorded first-half 2021 revenues of NT$743.972 billion, rising 31.42% on year; STSP had NT$486.064 billion, up 31.74%; and CTSP posted NT$482.792 billion, up 11.48%.
The three science parks posted combined exports of NT$1,732.712 billion for January-August 2021, increasing 17.92% on year, and combined imports of NT$712.500 billion, growing 26.76%, MOST said.
As of the end of August 2021, 1,086 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 904 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, MOST indicated.
There were 297,560 employees in the three parks as of the end of July 2021: 164,488 in HSP, 82,039 in STSP and 51,033 in CTSP, MOST noted.
MOST: Science park revenues by industry, 1H21 (NT$b)
Industry category
HSP
STSP
CTSP
Total
Y/Y
IC
535.579
318.695
370.527
1,224.801
24.29%
Opto-electronics
76.642
125.781
90.804
293.227
35.44%
Computers & peripherals
71.044
4.124
2.058
77.226
20.77%
Networking & communication
26.270
6.944
0.230
33.444
14.19%
Precision machinery
21.487
22.258
13.796
57.541
15.75%
Biotechnology
8.234
6.829
3.789
18.851
14.58%
Others
4.716
1.443
1.588
7.738
14.14%
Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, September 2021