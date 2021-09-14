中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 15, 2021
    16:41
    mostly cloudy
    32°C
    Taiwan science parks record over NT$1,712 billion in 1H21 revenue, says MOST
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Government-developed Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1,712.828 billion (US$61.28 billion) in first-half 2021, growing 25.20% on year, according to Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

    HSP recorded first-half 2021 revenues of NT$743.972 billion, rising 31.42% on year; STSP had NT$486.064 billion, up 31.74%; and CTSP posted NT$482.792 billion, up 11.48%.

    The three science parks posted combined exports of NT$1,732.712 billion for January-August 2021, increasing 17.92% on year, and combined imports of NT$712.500 billion, growing 26.76%, MOST said.

    As of the end of August 2021, 1,086 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 904 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, MOST indicated.

    There were 297,560 employees in the three parks as of the end of July 2021: 164,488 in HSP, 82,039 in STSP and 51,033 in CTSP, MOST noted.

    MOST: Science park revenues by industry, 1H21 (NT$b)

    Industry category

    HSP

    STSP

    CTSP

    Total

    Y/Y

    IC

    535.579

    318.695

    370.527

    1,224.801

    24.29%

    Opto-electronics

    76.642

    125.781

    90.804

    293.227

    35.44%

    Computers & peripherals

    71.044

    4.124

    2.058

    77.226

    20.77%

    Networking & communication

    26.270

    6.944

    0.230

    33.444

    14.19%

    Precision machinery

    21.487

    22.258

    13.796

    57.541

    15.75%

    Biotechnology

    8.234

    6.829

    3.789

    18.851

    14.58%

    Others

    4.716

    1.443

    1.588

    7.738

    14.14%

    Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, September 2021

