Taiwan science parks record over NT$1,712 billion in 1H21 revenue, says MOST

Government-developed Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1,712.828 billion (US$61.28 billion) in first-half 2021, growing 25.20% on year, according to Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded first-half 2021 revenues of NT$743.972 billion, rising 31.42% on year; STSP had NT$486.064 billion, up 31.74%; and CTSP posted NT$482.792 billion, up 11.48%.

The three science parks posted combined exports of NT$1,732.712 billion for January-August 2021, increasing 17.92% on year, and combined imports of NT$712.500 billion, growing 26.76%, MOST said.

As of the end of August 2021, 1,086 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 904 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, MOST indicated.

There were 297,560 employees in the three parks as of the end of July 2021: 164,488 in HSP, 82,039 in STSP and 51,033 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, 1H21 (NT$b) Industry category HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y IC 535.579 318.695 370.527 1,224.801 24.29% Opto-electronics 76.642 125.781 90.804 293.227 35.44% Computers & peripherals 71.044 4.124 2.058 77.226 20.77% Networking & communication 26.270 6.944 0.230 33.444 14.19% Precision machinery 21.487 22.258 13.796 57.541 15.75% Biotechnology 8.234 6.829 3.789 18.851 14.58% Others 4.716 1.443 1.588 7.738 14.14%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, September 2021