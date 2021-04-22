Malaysia invites telecom equipment vendors to 5G bidding, says report

Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) under Malaysia's Ministry of Finance has invited Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, NEC, Nokia, Samsung Electronics and FiberHome to participate in the bidding for constructing 5G infrastructure in the country, according to a report from The Edge Markets.

DNB estimates that the bidding amount will reach MYR15 billion (US$3.88 billion) with the bidding processes to complete by mid-2021, the report said.

DNB is looking to complete the coverage of Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and parts of Kuala Lumpur by the end of 2021 with construction in some other cities to start in 2022 or 2023, the report added.