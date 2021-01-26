Taiwan December manufacturing production hits record

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 131.52 for December 2020, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 5.60% sequentially and 10.41% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Based on MOEA's sample survey, 10.9% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in January 2021 to grow sequentially, 71.1% expected no changes, and 18.0% expected decrease.
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
Dec 2020
M/M
Y/Y
4Q20
Y/Y
Jan-Dec 2020 avg
Y/Y
All manufacturing
131.52
5.60%
10.41%
126.22
8.40%
116.83
7.26%
ICs and related
171.76
2.49%
19.12%
168.35
19.14%
153.86
27.48%
TFT-LCD panels and components
126.42
9.43%
24.87%
119.74
14.99%
108.52
5.83%
Computers, electronics and optical products
190.80
6.30%
12.33%
182.95
8.78%
166.21
11.02%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021