Bits + chips
Taiwan December manufacturing production hits record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 131.52 for December 2020, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 5.60% sequentially and 10.41% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Based on MOEA's sample survey, 10.9% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in January 2021 to grow sequentially, 71.1% expected no changes, and 18.0% expected decrease.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index

Dec 2020

M/M

Y/Y

4Q20

Y/Y

Jan-Dec 2020 avg

Y/Y

All manufacturing

131.52

5.60%

10.41%

126.22

8.40%

116.83

7.26%

ICs and related

171.76

2.49%

19.12%

168.35

19.14%

153.86

27.48%

TFT-LCD panels and components

126.42

9.43%

24.87%

119.74

14.99%

108.52

5.83%

Computers, electronics and optical products

190.80

6.30%

12.33%

182.95

8.78%

166.21

11.02%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

