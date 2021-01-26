Taiwan December manufacturing production hits record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 131.52 for December 2020, the highest-ever monthly level with growths of 5.60% sequentially and 10.41% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Based on MOEA's sample survey, 10.9% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in January 2021 to grow sequentially, 71.1% expected no changes, and 18.0% expected decrease.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index Dec 2020 M/M Y/Y 4Q20 Y/Y Jan-Dec 2020 avg Y/Y All manufacturing 131.52 5.60% 10.41% 126.22 8.40% 116.83 7.26% ICs and related 171.76 2.49% 19.12% 168.35 19.14% 153.86 27.48% TFT-LCD panels and components 126.42 9.43% 24.87% 119.74 14.99% 108.52 5.83% Computers, electronics and optical products 190.80 6.30% 12.33% 182.95 8.78% 166.21 11.02%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021