Bits + chips
Taiwan March manufacturing production index up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 139.42 for March 2021, increasing 28.81% sequentially and 18.05% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Based on MOEA's survey, 15.2% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in April 2021 to grow sequentially, 73.5% expected no changes, and 11.2% expected sequential decreases.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, March 2021

Mar 2021

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Mar 2021 avg

Y/Y

All manufacturing

139.42

28.81%

18.05%

125.19

13.97%

IC and related

201.94

34.24%

35.00%

173.60

25.69%

LCD panels and components

132.75

15.68%

26.14%

122.97

31.76%

Computers, electronics and optical products

174.60

29.10%

8.64%

161.51

12.81%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

