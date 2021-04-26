Taiwan March manufacturing production index up

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 139.42 for March 2021, increasing 28.81% sequentially and 18.05% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Based on MOEA's survey, 15.2% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in April 2021 to grow sequentially, 73.5% expected no changes, and 11.2% expected sequential decreases.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, March 2021 Mar 2021 M/M Y/Y Jan-Mar 2021 avg Y/Y All manufacturing 139.42 28.81% 18.05% 125.19 13.97% IC and related 201.94 34.24% 35.00% 173.60 25.69% LCD panels and components 132.75 15.68% 26.14% 122.97 31.76% Computers, electronics and optical products 174.60 29.10% 8.64% 161.51 12.81%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021