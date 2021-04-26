Taiwan March manufacturing production index up

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 139.42 for March 2021, increasing 28.81% sequentially and 18.05% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Based on MOEA's survey, 15.2% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in April 2021 to grow sequentially, 73.5% expected no changes, and 11.2% expected sequential decreases.
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, March 2021
Mar 2021
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Mar 2021 avg
Y/Y
All manufacturing
139.42
28.81%
18.05%
125.19
13.97%
IC and related
201.94
34.24%
35.00%
173.60
25.69%
LCD panels and components
132.75
15.68%
26.14%
122.97
31.76%
Computers, electronics and optical products
174.60
29.10%
8.64%
161.51
12.81%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021