Taiwan July manufacturing production index down on month

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 137.34 for July 2021, decreasing 1.90% sequentially but increasing 15.02% on year, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Based on MOEA's sample survey, 10.6% of the companies across all manufacturing sectors expected output in August 2021 to grow sequentially, 75.8% expected no unchanges, and 13.6% expected sequential decreases.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, July 2021 Jul 2021 M/M Y/Y Jan-Jul 2021 avg Y/Y All manufacturing 134.34 (1.90%) 15.02% 128.80 15.48% IC and related 169.93 (12.43%) 16.30% 172.26 20.42% LCD panel and components 134.82 4.40% 20.78% 127.64 25.96% Computers, electronics and optical products 189.74 4.47% 5.10% 171.03 9.63%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021