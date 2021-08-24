Taiwan July manufacturing production index down on month

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 137.34 for July 2021, decreasing 1.90% sequentially but increasing 15.02% on year, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Based on MOEA's sample survey, 10.6% of the companies across all manufacturing sectors expected output in August 2021 to grow sequentially, 75.8% expected no unchanges, and 13.6% expected sequential decreases.
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, July 2021
Jul 2021
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Jul 2021 avg
Y/Y
All manufacturing
134.34
(1.90%)
15.02%
128.80
15.48%
IC and related
169.93
(12.43%)
16.30%
172.26
20.42%
LCD panel and components
134.82
4.40%
20.78%
127.64
25.96%
Computers, electronics and optical products
189.74
4.47%
5.10%
171.03
9.63%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021