    Taiwan July manufacturing production index down on month
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 137.34 for July 2021, decreasing 1.90% sequentially but increasing 15.02% on year, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

    Based on MOEA's sample survey, 10.6% of the companies across all manufacturing sectors expected output in August 2021 to grow sequentially, 75.8% expected no unchanges, and 13.6% expected sequential decreases.

    MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, July 2021

    Jul 2021

    M/M

    Y/Y

    Jan-Jul 2021 avg

    Y/Y

    All manufacturing

    134.34

    (1.90%)

    15.02%

    128.80

    15.48%

    IC and related

    169.93

    (12.43%)

    16.30%

    172.26

    20.42%

    LCD panel and components

    134.82

    4.40%

    20.78%

    127.64

    25.96%

    Computers, electronics and optical products

    189.74

    4.47%

    5.10%

    171.03

    9.63%

    Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

