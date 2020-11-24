Taiwan October manufacturing production index down sequentially

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 123.44 for October 2020, decreasing 1.19% sequentially but increasing 7.63% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Based on MOEA's sample survey, 11.6% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in November 2020 to grow sequentially, 73.8% expected no unchanges, and 14.7% expected sequential decreases.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, October 2020 Oct 2020 M/M Y/Y Jan-Oct 2020 avg Y/Y All manufacturing 123.44 (1.19%) 7.63% 114.67 6.93% IC and related 167.38 (2.98%) 23.03% 150.87 30.00% LCD panels and components 116.57 (1.37%) 9.41% 105.96 3.42% Computers, electronics and optical products 175.47 (5.76%) 6.20% 162.12 11.25%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020