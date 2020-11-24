Bits + chips
Taiwan October manufacturing production index down sequentially
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 123.44 for October 2020, decreasing 1.19% sequentially but increasing 7.63% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Based on MOEA's sample survey, 11.6% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in November 2020 to grow sequentially, 73.8% expected no unchanges, and 14.7% expected sequential decreases.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, October 2020

Oct 2020

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Oct 2020 avg

Y/Y

All manufacturing

123.44

(1.19%)

7.63%

114.67

6.93%

IC and related

167.38

(2.98%)

23.03%

150.87

30.00%

LCD panels and components

116.57

(1.37%)

9.41%

105.96

3.42%

Computers, electronics and optical products

175.47

(5.76%)

6.20%

162.12

11.25%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

