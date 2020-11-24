Taiwan October manufacturing production index down sequentially

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 123.44 for October 2020, decreasing 1.19% sequentially but increasing 7.63% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Based on MOEA's sample survey, 11.6% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in November 2020 to grow sequentially, 73.8% expected no unchanges, and 14.7% expected sequential decreases.
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, October 2020
Oct 2020
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Oct 2020 avg
Y/Y
All manufacturing
123.44
(1.19%)
7.63%
114.67
6.93%
IC and related
167.38
(2.98%)
23.03%
150.87
30.00%
LCD panels and components
116.57
(1.37%)
9.41%
105.96
3.42%
Computers, electronics and optical products
175.47
(5.76%)
6.20%
162.12
11.25%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020