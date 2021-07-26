Manufacturing production index in Taiwan expected to increase 20.20% in June

The industrial production index in Taiwan increased 18.37% in June 2021, compared with the same month in 2020. The annual production index by some major industrial divisions is as follows: manufacturing increased 20.20%, mining & quarrying decreased 5.11%, electricity & gas supply decreased 0.29%; water supply decreased 4.39%, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Based on MOEA's sample survey, 11.7% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in July 2021 to grow on month, 74.4% expected output to remain unchanged, and 14.0% expected sequential decrease.