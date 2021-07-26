中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Jul 27, 2021
    13:31
    partly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Compal, Arcadyan to brace for coronavirus impact in Vietnam
    1h 11min ago
    Supply constraints of memory controller ICs to remain in 2022
    1h 22min ago
    AMOLED panels make significant headway in notebook, tablet segments
    1h 25min ago
    New TSMC fab in Germany could work closely with local car supply chain
    1h 25min ago
    Taiwan compound semiconductor output value surges 26% in 1H21
    Jul 26, 21:24
    Holtek expects revenue growth through 4Q21
    Jul 26, 21:19
    Yageo optimistic about 3Q21
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Realtek expects chip shortage to continue until 2022
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Lead times at TI still long, sources say
    Jul 26, 21:03
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Manufacturing production index in Taiwan expected to increase 20.20% in June
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    The industrial production index in Taiwan increased 18.37% in June 2021, compared with the same month in 2020. The annual production index by some major industrial divisions is as follows: manufacturing increased 20.20%, mining & quarrying decreased 5.11%, electricity & gas supply decreased 0.29%; water supply decreased 4.39%, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

    Based on MOEA's sample survey, 11.7% of companies across all manufacturing industries expected output in July 2021 to grow on month, 74.4% expected output to remain unchanged, and 14.0% expected sequential decrease.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Display panel Displays IC manufacturing ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    manufacturing MOEA Taiwan
    Related stories
    Apr 26
    Taiwan March manufacturing production index up
    Mar 24
    Taiwan February manufacturing production index up on year
    Jan 26
    Taiwan December manufacturing production hits record
    Dec 24
    Taiwan November manufacturing production index hits record
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 23, 10:33
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    Coretronic leverages strengths to enable smart manufacturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research
    Google, VW, Toyota keen to develop car operating systems
    Bluetooth LBS apps getting popularity for COVID tracking, says Digitimes Research