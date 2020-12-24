Taiwan November manufacturing production index hits record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 124.97 for November 2020, hitting the highest monthly level by increasing 1.94% sequentially and 8.19% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Based on MOEA's sample survey, 13.4% of companies across all manufacturing sectors expected output in December 2020 to grow sequentially, 72.1% expected no changes, and 14.5% expected decreases.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, November 2020 Nov 2020 M/M Y/Y Jan-Nov 2020 avg Y/Y All manufacturing 124.97 1.94% 8.19% 115.53 6.97% IC and related 169.30 2.18% 17.86% 152.39 28.53% TFT-LCD panel and components 116.85 (0.36%) 11.69% 107.01 4.24% Computers, electronics and optical products 176.56 (1.12%) 4.16% 163.71 10.70%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020