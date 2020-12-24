Taiwan November manufacturing production index hits record

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2016 as base year) of 124.97 for November 2020, hitting the highest monthly level by increasing 1.94% sequentially and 8.19% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Based on MOEA's sample survey, 13.4% of companies across all manufacturing sectors expected output in December 2020 to grow sequentially, 72.1% expected no changes, and 14.5% expected decreases.
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, November 2020
Nov 2020
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Nov 2020 avg
Y/Y
All manufacturing
124.97
1.94%
8.19%
115.53
6.97%
IC and related
169.30
2.18%
17.86%
152.39
28.53%
TFT-LCD panel and components
116.85
(0.36%)
11.69%
107.01
4.24%
Computers, electronics and optical products
176.56
(1.12%)
4.16%
163.71
10.70%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020