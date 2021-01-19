Car PCB makers may see shipments dented by labor shortage despite clear order visibility

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

PCB manufacturers have seen the visibility of orders for automotive electronics applications extended to at least 4-5 months, but labor shortages may dent their actual shipments, according to industry sources.

Automotive PCB plants in Taiwan and China are all facing tight labor supply and finding it much more difficult than ever to recruit new workers to ramp up production, the sources said, adding makers can only raise wages to stimulate recruitments in the short term while rearranging shipment schedules to better satisfy clients' needs.

Automotive PCB makers had been forced to cut workforce to maintain profitability amid weak global car sales, but the ongoing recovery in demand has come too fast for them to ready sufficient production labor force to fulfill massive rush orders, the sources said, adding that low birth rates and changing economic structures in China have made it increasingly hard to hire production workers in the populous country.

Automotive PCBs are usually manufactured on a small-volume and large-variety basis and therefore can hardly rely on production automation to counter labor shortages, the sources added.