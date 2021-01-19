Bits + chips
Car PCB makers may see shipments dented by labor shortage despite clear order visibility
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

PCB manufacturers have seen the visibility of orders for automotive electronics applications extended to at least 4-5 months, but labor shortages may dent their actual shipments, according to industry sources.

Automotive PCB plants in Taiwan and China are all facing tight labor supply and finding it much more difficult than ever to recruit new workers to ramp up production, the sources said, adding makers can only raise wages to stimulate recruitments in the short term while rearranging shipment schedules to better satisfy clients' needs.

Automotive PCB makers had been forced to cut workforce to maintain profitability amid weak global car sales, but the ongoing recovery in demand has come too fast for them to ready sufficient production labor force to fulfill massive rush orders, the sources said, adding that low birth rates and changing economic structures in China have made it increasingly hard to hire production workers in the populous country.

Automotive PCBs are usually manufactured on a small-volume and large-variety basis and therefore can hardly rely on production automation to counter labor shortages, the sources added.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
  2. JEITA platform facilitates development of smart home services in Japan
  3. Japan setting up nationwide smart logistics platform
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.