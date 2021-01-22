Intel reports record revenues for 2020

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Intel has reported record revenues for 2020 at US$77.9 billion, up 8% on year, with its board of directors approved a cash dividend increase of 5% to US$1.39 per share on an annual basis.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.3475 per share on the company's common stock, which will be payable on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 7.

In the fourth quarter, the company generated US$9.9 billion in cash from operations and paid dividends of US$1.4 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenues exceeded prior expectations by US$2.6 billion driven by record PC-centric revenues with PC unit volumes up 33% on year led by record notebook sales, the vendor said. The company also achieved better-than-expected data-centric results, including record Mobileye revenues.

2020 marked Intel's fifth consecutive year of record revenues. The Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group, and Mobileye all achieved record full-year revenues. In 2020, the company invested US$13.6 billion in research and development and US$14.3 billion in capital expenditures while focusing on strengthening its core CPU business, improving execution and accelerating growth.

Intel financial highlights, 4Q20 (US$b) GAAP Non-GAAP 4Q20 4Q19 Y/Y 4Q20 4Q19 Y/Y Revenues 20 20.2 (1%) 20.0 20.2 (1%) Gross margin 56.8% 58.8% (2.0pp) 58.4% 60.1% (1.7pp) R&D and MG&A 5.4 5.0 9% 5.4 4.9 9% Operating margin 29.5% 33.6% (4.2pp) 31.5% 35.7% (4.2pp) Tax rate 21.8% 14.4% 7.4pp 21.5% 13.6% 7.9pp Net income 5.9 6.9 (15%) 6.2 6.7 (6%) EPS (US$) 1.42 1.58 (10%) 1.52 1.52 flat

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

Intel financial highlights, 2020 (US$b) GAAP Non-GAAP 2020 2019 Y/Y 2020 2019 Y/Y Revenues 77.9 72 8% 77.9 72.0 8% Gross margin 56% 58.6% (2.5pp) 57.6% 60.1% (2.6pp) R&D and MG&A 19.7 19.7 flat 19.5 19.5 flat Operating margin 30.4% 30.6% (0.2pp) 32.5% 33% (0.5pp) Tax rate 16.7% 12.5% 4.2pp 16.4% 12.2% 4.2pp Net income 20.9 21 (1%) 22.4 21.8 3% EPS (US$) 4.94 4.71 5% 5.30 4.87 9% Cash from operations 35.4 33.1 7% 35.4 33.1 7% Free cash flow N/A N/A N/A 21.1 16.9 25%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021