Intel reports record revenues for 2020

Intel has reported record revenues for 2020 at US$77.9 billion, up 8% on year, with its board of directors approved a cash dividend increase of 5% to US$1.39 per share on an annual basis.
The board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.3475 per share on the company's common stock, which will be payable on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 7.
In the fourth quarter, the company generated US$9.9 billion in cash from operations and paid dividends of US$1.4 billion.
Fourth-quarter revenues exceeded prior expectations by US$2.6 billion driven by record PC-centric revenues with PC unit volumes up 33% on year led by record notebook sales, the vendor said. The company also achieved better-than-expected data-centric results, including record Mobileye revenues.
2020 marked Intel's fifth consecutive year of record revenues. The Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group, and Mobileye all achieved record full-year revenues. In 2020, the company invested US$13.6 billion in research and development and US$14.3 billion in capital expenditures while focusing on strengthening its core CPU business, improving execution and accelerating growth.
Intel financial highlights, 4Q20 (US$b)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
4Q20
4Q19
Y/Y
4Q20
4Q19
Y/Y
Revenues
20
20.2
(1%)
20.0
20.2
(1%)
Gross margin
56.8%
58.8%
(2.0pp)
58.4%
60.1%
(1.7pp)
R&D and MG&A
5.4
5.0
9%
5.4
4.9
9%
Operating margin
29.5%
33.6%
(4.2pp)
31.5%
35.7%
(4.2pp)
Tax rate
21.8%
14.4%
7.4pp
21.5%
13.6%
7.9pp
Net income
5.9
6.9
(15%)
6.2
6.7
(6%)
EPS (US$)
1.42
1.58
(10%)
1.52
1.52
flat
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021
Intel financial highlights, 2020 (US$b)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
2020
2019
Y/Y
2020
2019
Y/Y
Revenues
77.9
72
8%
77.9
72.0
8%
Gross margin
56%
58.6%
(2.5pp)
57.6%
60.1%
(2.6pp)
R&D and MG&A
19.7
19.7
flat
19.5
19.5
flat
Operating margin
30.4%
30.6%
(0.2pp)
32.5%
33%
(0.5pp)
Tax rate
16.7%
12.5%
4.2pp
16.4%
12.2%
4.2pp
Net income
20.9
21
(1%)
22.4
21.8
3%
EPS (US$)
4.94
4.71
5%
5.30
4.87
9%
Cash from operations
35.4
33.1
7%
35.4
33.1
7%
Free cash flow
N/A
N/A
N/A
21.1
16.9
25%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021