Intel reports record revenues for 2020
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Intel has reported record revenues for 2020 at US$77.9 billion, up 8% on year, with its board of directors approved a cash dividend increase of 5% to US$1.39 per share on an annual basis.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.3475 per share on the company's common stock, which will be payable on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 7.

In the fourth quarter, the company generated US$9.9 billion in cash from operations and paid dividends of US$1.4 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenues exceeded prior expectations by US$2.6 billion driven by record PC-centric revenues with PC unit volumes up 33% on year led by record notebook sales, the vendor said. The company also achieved better-than-expected data-centric results, including record Mobileye revenues.

2020 marked Intel's fifth consecutive year of record revenues. The Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group, and Mobileye all achieved record full-year revenues. In 2020, the company invested US$13.6 billion in research and development and US$14.3 billion in capital expenditures while focusing on strengthening its core CPU business, improving execution and accelerating growth.

Intel financial highlights, 4Q20 (US$b)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

4Q20

4Q19

Y/Y

4Q20

4Q19

Y/Y

Revenues

20

20.2

(1%)

20.0

20.2

(1%)

Gross margin

56.8%

58.8%

(2.0pp)

58.4%

60.1%

(1.7pp)

R&D and MG&A

5.4

5.0

9%

5.4

4.9

9%

Operating margin

29.5%

33.6%

(4.2pp)

31.5%

35.7%

(4.2pp)

Tax rate

21.8%

14.4%

7.4pp

21.5%

13.6%

7.9pp

Net income

5.9

6.9

(15%)

6.2

6.7

(6%)

EPS (US$)

1.42

1.58

(10%)

1.52

1.52

flat

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

Intel financial highlights, 2020 (US$b)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

2020

2019

Y/Y

2020

2019

Y/Y

Revenues

77.9

72

8%

77.9

72.0

8%

Gross margin

56%

58.6%

(2.5pp)

57.6%

60.1%

(2.6pp)

R&D and MG&A

19.7

19.7

flat

19.5

19.5

flat

Operating margin

30.4%

30.6%

(0.2pp)

32.5%

33%

(0.5pp)

Tax rate

16.7%

12.5%

4.2pp

16.4%

12.2%

4.2pp

Net income

20.9

21

(1%)

22.4

21.8

3%

EPS (US$)

4.94

4.71

5%

5.30

4.87

9%

Cash from operations

35.4

33.1

7%

35.4

33.1

7%

Free cash flow

N/A

N/A

N/A

21.1

16.9

25%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
